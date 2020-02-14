Mortal Kombat 11 Video Adds Keanu Reeves, The Rock, and More to the Game

Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch has a robust roster full of not only classic characters, but some great guest characters as well, such as the Joker. Let’s be honest though, it would be substantially better if it had Keanu Reeves in it, which is the case with just about everything. That said, what if it had Keanu Reeves, The Rock, Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Bruce Campbell? Now, that sounds like a fighting game, right? Unfortunately, this will never happen, but we do have the next best thing: a MK11 video that uses deepfake technology to add these stars to the 2019 fighting game.

More specifically, YouTube channel “BabyZone” has shared a new video featuring all of the aforementioned actors added to the game via deepfake technology and pre-exisiting characters. For example, Keanu Reeves is in the game as Sub-Zero, while The Rock’s face has been added to Kabal.

Now, there’s some pretty awful deepfake videos out there on the Internet, but this isn’t one of them. Sure, Kabal’s voice sounds a bit strange coming out of The Rock’s face, but others like Keanu Reeves as Sub-Zero look so natural.

As you may know, one of these characters may actually be coming to the game. Last year before the title even released, a leak surfaced with the lowdown on every DLC character, and so far it’s been 100 percent accurate. Assuming it’s accurate all the way through, Fujin, Sheeva, and Ash Williams are all coming to the game, which means we may just get to see Bruce Campbell in MK11.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.