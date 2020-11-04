Mortal Kombat 11: Megan Thee Stallion Cosplays as Mileena

✖

Here is a somewhat unusual sentence for you: rapper (and noted anime fan) Megan Thee Stallion has shared a video of herself cosplaying as Mortal Kombat 11's Mileena, one of the video game's latest and greatest downloadable content fighters. Mileena is set to join the popular fighting video game as part of the upcoming Kombat Pack 2, which also includes Rain and Rambo. Mileena has been highly anticipated and, well, having Megan Thee Stallion cosplay as her in the run-up to release should only further fuel those flames.

You can check out her cosplay, which was apparently done as a sponsored bit given the hashtag, below:

The all-in-one Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is set to release on November 17th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. It includes basically everything released up to this point for the fighting game alongside the new Kombat Pack 2 DLC. Notably, the video game will largely be available digitally only on November 17th with physical versions releasing for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and Xbox One. PlayStation 4 physical versions are expected to launch in January 2021. Pre-orders will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring "Dark Web" Noob Saibot, "HCF" (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang, and "Blood Moon" Skarlet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Mortal Kombat 11 right here.

