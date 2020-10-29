Megan Thee Stallion Channels Kakegurui in New Photoshoot

✖

Megan Thee Stallion has never been afraid to share her favorite anime with fans, and she has checked out quite a few series over the years. From Naruto to Black Clover, the A-list star is down to watch whatever, and it seems she has a new favorite to share with fans. After all, Megan posted some new photos showing off her latest look, and it seems the style was sourced from a certain gambling anime.

Over on Twitter, Megan Thee Stallion hit up fans with a new photoshoot of her in red. The rapper is seen donning a smoky makeup look with dark red lips. Paired with two-tone hair, the look leans into the color red with its low lights and print body con dress. Megan pulls the sultry look off with ease, and she captioned the post with a nod to the series Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler.

"Yumeko Thee Stallion," the rapper wrote.

Yumeko Thee Stallion ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mRPZaCzJkr — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 29, 2020

As you can see, this new look was inspired by Yumeko Jabami. The girl is the lead of Kakegurui and is known best for her impressive gambling luck. The anime follows Yumeko as she transfers to an elite school that only the most wealthy and powerful can attend. The academy is run by gambling rather than grades as students place risky bets to heighten their social status. Of course, some can lose it all with the slightest fumble, and Yumeko causes a good many students to fold. After all, her love of gambling is legendary at the school, and she will hustle however hard needed to end on top.

Clearly, Yumeko and Megan have some things in common when you address their personalities. Both girls are tenacious and resilient in the face of overwhelming odds. Now, the rapper has decided to give Yumeko the homage she deserves, and Megan's fans are hyped to see it.

What do you think about Megan's latest anime tribute?