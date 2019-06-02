Mortal Kombat 11’s Spawn Is Voiced by Original Voice Actor

Having Spawn as a DLC fighter in Mortal Kombat 11 already checks one box for many fans since the character was a common request for a guest appearance, but those who are familiar with HBO’s animated Spawn series are getting something even better. The voice actor who played the character in the TV series, Keith David, is reprising his role as Spawn for the fighter’s inclusion in Mortal Kombat 11. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment confirmed the detail about the character by sharing fighter descriptions for each of the Kombat Pack characters that have been revealed so far.

The DLC trailer above was the first reveal of who all will be in the Kombat Pack and featured Shang Tsung, a character who players already knew would be headlining the DLC. Aside from Shang Tsung, Spawn, Sindel, and Nightwolf were announced along with two unknown characters. While the trailer only confirmed Spawn would be a part of the game, WBIE’s summary offered more info.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Todd McFarlane’s Spawn is one of the world’s best-selling and longest-running monthly comic books, with hundreds of millions of copies sold worldwide in more than 120 countries and 15 different languages,” WBIE said about the new fighter. “The Spawn comic book tells the story of Al Simmons, an elite government assassin who was betrayed and killed by the CIA. Instead of dying, he sells his soul to Hell for a second chance at life, and becomes Spawn, an unstoppable soldier fighting the underworld. Spawn is voiced by Keith David, the original voice actor from Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, the Emmy award-winning HBO animated series.”

Spawn is the only one of the confirmed DLC characters so far who’s making a guest appearance in the game and is not a main fighter who’s returning. If previous leaks are any indication of what’s to come, Bruce Campbell’s Ash Williams, Terminator, and Joker are among the possibilities for the next two fighters. Campbell has been rather cryptic about the whole idea of Ash being in Mortal Kombat 11 by first refuting rumors and later teasing fans again in a way that made them second guess his earlier statements. It certainly sounds like there’s a chainsaw revving up in the final moments of the above trailer when it says there are two more fighters on the way, so it once again looks like we’ll be seeing Ash in the game in some way.

Mortal Kombat 11 players who own the Kombat Pack will get the first look at the DLC characters on June 18th, starting with Shang Tsung.