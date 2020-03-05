New Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn Teaser Trailer Revealed

Today, Todd McFarlane revealed a new Mortal Kombat 11 teaser trailer for Spawn, the next DLC character coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia fighting game. More specifically, taking to Twitter, McFarlane — the creator of Spawn — put fans on alert for the new Spawn gameplay trailer dropping this Sunday. Further, to hold fans over until this gameplay reveal, McFarlane released a short new teaser trailer for the character.

Unfortunately, the trailer doesn’t particularly divulge anything salient or that interesting, but it does provide another look at the DLC fighter, including his green-glowing eyes. You can check out the teaser trailer — which runs at 10 seconds — below, courtesy of the new McFarlane tweet.

For those that don’t know: the reveal is poised to go down during Final Kombat this weekend, which Comicbook.com will be in attendance of. As of right now, NetherRealm Studios hasn’t announced any plans to announce/reveal anything other than Spawn’s gameplay.

Folks! I’ll be at @MortalKombat FINAL KOMBAT in Chicago THIS Sunday to reveal Spawn’s game play and OFFICIAL trailer! If you can’t be there in PERSON, you can catch all the excitement on my social channels. Hope to see YOU there (or here). #mk11 #spawn pic.twitter.com/1pkU6G7NKG — Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) March 5, 2020

“Al Simmons, once the U.S. government’s greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men,” reads an official blurb about the character. “Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness. Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight from supremacy against all Kombatants. “

Spawn is poised to hit Mortal Kombat 11 on March 17. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of what DLC character will follow the superhero.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the 2019 title by clicking right here.