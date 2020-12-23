G Fuel Announces Official Mortal Kombat 11 Flavors

✖

G Fuel is teaming up with Mortal Kombat 11 for two special new flavors of the former inspired by the latter. More specifically, today G Fuel announced Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter, two new flavors releasing on January 13, 2021. The former is inspired by Scorpion, the series' poster boy. Meanwhile, the latter is inspired by Sub-Zero, the series other poster boy. In fact, according to G Fuel, the flavors aren't just based on each character, but their special moves.

The two flavors will only be available to customers in the United States in powdered form in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes, which come packing one 40-serving tub and one 16 oz shaker cup. At first, the product will be limited to the official G Fuel website, and only in tub form. However, starting on February 10, the two flavors will become available via 16 oz cans via the official website, and then sometime during mid-February, in select stores across the country.

According to G Fuel, both flavors in tub form are sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Adding to this, a single serving is only 15 calories, but has 140 mg of caffeine. Meanwhile, the aforementioned 16 oz cans boast the same, but have zero calories and 300 mg of caffeine. Lastly, and according to G Fuel, both the tub and can energy formulas come with "proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes."

“We’re honored to team up with Warner Bros. and be a part of the epic 28-year Mortal Kombat franchise that wrote the playbook on fighting games,” said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan in a comment that accompanied the announcement. “G FUEL Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter pay homage to these iconic special moves. We can’t wait for our fans to fuel their ‘Kombat’ with these new game-changing flavors.”

In conjunction with this, G Fuel also announced a G Fuel Energy Games: All Stars invitational event featuring some of the world's top MK11 players that will go down on January 22, 2021 and a G Fuel Energy Games: Mortal Kombat 11 online tournament open to all legal residents of the United States that are 18 or older. The second of these two tournaments will go down on January 23, 2021, and run until the following day. For more details on these tournaments, the products mentioned above, and a related giveaway, click here.