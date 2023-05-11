New Mortal Kombat 12 Report Reveals Official Title and Platforms

A new report tied to Mortal Kombat 12, which is the de facto name that fans have given the next entry in the series for the time being, has revealed its official name and ensuing platforms for release. Currently, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have been teasing heavily that the next Mortal Kombat installment will be unveiled extremely soon. And while eager fans are still dying to see the game in action, it sounds like we now know many of the broad details of what the next MK title will have in store.

According to an anonymous user named billbil-kun, who has had numerous accurate scoops in the past, the next Mortal Kombat game is going to formally be called "Mortal Kombat 1". This name is one that NetherRealm Studios itself teased in the past day when it tweeted out a video of a clock that saw the seconds hand jumping from 11 to one and skipping 12 in the process. Assuming that this title is legitimate, it adds further credence to the idea that the next Mortal Kombat entry will look to reboot the series as a whole.

EXCLUSIVE

🚨UPCOMING RELEASE🚨



Next Mortal Kombat game from NetherRealm Studios / WB Games will be called:



🔥 Mortal Kombat 1 🔥



🎮PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch

💲Standard: 69.99$ (PS5, XB) / 59.99$ (SW)

💲Premium: 109.99$

💲Kollector's: 249.99$ (PS5, XB) pic.twitter.com/c5BCDg1Lec — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) May 11, 2023

Other than this Mortal Kombat 1 title, billbil-kun also stated that the game will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms. It will then retail for $69.99 at its baseline price and will be available in three different iterations which includes a $250 "Kollector's" Edition. Beyond this, it was also said that the official reveal of Mortal Kombat 1 "should be close" but no specific windows or dates for such an announcement were given. As such, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com if NetherRealm and WB happen to unveil anything new about Mortal Kombat 1 in the near future.

What do you think about this potential title for the next game in the Mortal Kombat saga? And when do you think that NetherRealm is going to formally reveal this title? Be sure to let me know for yourself either down in the comments or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.