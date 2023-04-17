Mortal Kombat 2 Report Reveals Movie Sequel's Villains

Production on Mortal Kombat 2 is set to begin in June, and fans of the fighting game franchise can expect to see several classic characters appear in the movie sequel. According to a new report from That Hashtag Show, Mortal Kombat 2 will feature four new villains in the form of Baraka, Shao Khan, Sindel, and Quan Chi. Kitana will also appear. ComicBook.com has not been able to authenticate the additions of these characters, so readers should take this reporting with a grain of salt until we can get confirmation. That said, it would make a lot of sense to see Shao Khan, given the villain's prominence in the series!

Shao Khan first appeared in the 1993 video game Mortal Kombat 2, where he was the game's final opponent. The emperor of Outworld, Shao Khan is an intimidating villain, and has gone on to appear in several other Mortal Kombat games since. With Goro dead at the end of the previous Mortal Kombat film, it only makes sense for the film's producers to bring in another strong villain to fill the void.

While That Hashtag Show does not mention Johnny Cage in its reporting, it's a safe bet that the character will play a prominent role in Mortal Kombat 2. Johnny Cage was a major character in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film, but was conspicuously absent from the reboot. However, the ending of the movie makes it clear that Liu Kang is going to enlist Johnny Cage for the Mortal Kombat tournament in the sequel, though no actor is revealed for the role.

Unfortunately, no news has been revealed about whether Mortal Kombat 2 will feature the return of Sub-Zero. The villain died at the end of the first film, but actor Joe Taslim is signed on for multiple films, and fans of the video games know that the character Bi-Han is eventually resurrected as Noob Saibot. Taslim has indicated that he is well aware of this piece of the character's history, so it's entirely possible that he could return. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Are you excited for the next Mortal Kombat movie? What do you want to see from the sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!