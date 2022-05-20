New Mortal Kombat 12 Rumor Has Good News for Fans

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 12 rumor has good news for MK fans. NetherRealm Studio's most recent release came in 2019 when it released Mortal Kombat 11. The well-known and documented release pattern of the Chicago-based studio suggested Injustice 3 was going to release in 2021. Obviously, this didn't happen. In fact, not only did this not happen but we are now half away through 2022, and NetherRealm Studios still hasn't even revealed what it's working on, let alone released anything. A new rumor suggests the former could change this year though.

Previous rumors have suggested that NetherRealm Studios is actually not working on Injustice 3 like many have been anticipating since the release of Mortal Kombat 11. Rather, rumors continue to persist that it's actually working on Mortal Kombat 12. To this end, a well-known leaker claims that the project will finally surface this year.

Over on Twitter, user Oops Leaks notes that they are "almost sure" that we will see Mortal Kombat 12 this year. If the game is going to be revealed this year, The Game Awards 2022 seems like a safe bet considering Mortal Kombat 11 was revealed at The Game Awards 2018, roughly five months before its release in 2019. If history repeats, then the game could be out in April or May 2023.

That said, for now, this is just a rumor so it should be taken with a grain of salt. As you would expect, NethetherRealm Studios and WB Games -- nor anyone involved with either -- have addressed this rumor in any capacity. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

While NetherRealm Studios isn't ready to talk about its next game, it has begun to tease the game, largely through Ed Boon, the founder and creative director of the studio.

"I can say that for 10 years, we were releasing Mortal Kombat and Injustice, Mortal Kombat and Injustice," said Boon earlier this year. "When we broke that pattern, there was a lot of speculation of what we would be doing next. I can tell you there was a reason for it, and when we announce our next game, it'll make a lot more sense. At this point, I'll get in a lot of trouble if I say anything more."