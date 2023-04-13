Mortal Kombat Creator Teases Return for Classic MK Game

Ed Boon is constantly asking Mortal Kombat fans what they want to see next from the series, and the creator often looks back at past entries for ideas. This week, Boon asked fans on Twitter if they'd prefer to see a remaster or sequel to Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks. More than 90,000 people voted in the poll, with 55.4% supporting the remaster option, and 44.6% voting in favor of a sequel. Given the fact that 18 years have passed since the game first released, it makes sense that a lot of Mortal Kombat fans might not have played it!

The Tweet from Boon can be found embedded below.

Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks needs a .... — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 11, 2023

Readers should keep in mind that just because Boon asked about Shaolin Monks, it doesn't necessarily mean that we'll see a remaster or sequel happen. A remaster would certainly make sense, but NetherRealm Studios might be too busy with Mortal Kombat 12 at the moment. There's also the fact that Boon just seems to like engaging with his audience and seeing what grabs their interest! Recently, he also asked fans about which mode they'd like to see return, listing Chess Kombat, Konquest, Motor Kombat, and Puzzle Kombat as options.

Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks released on PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox back in 2005. A spin-off of the series, Shaolin Monks is a beat 'em up that retells the story of Mortal Kombat II. Players can choose between Liu Kang and Kung Lao, with Scorpion and Sub-Zero appearing as unlockable characters. The game could be played single-player, but also offered a two-player co-op mode. Several other MK favorites appeared throughout the game, as both allies and enemies. While many of Mortal Kombat's spin-offs were met with poor reviews, Shaolin Monks was fairly well-received. Sadly, it's never appeared on another platform, so a remaster would seem to be long overdue!

