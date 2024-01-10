Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Teases Shao Kahn, Kitana

Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner has spent the last few months sharing images from the set of the film. When production on the film resumed following last year's strike, many of these images were obscure, and difficult to make out. However, Garner's more recent photos have given fans a lot more to talk about. After sharing an image of Scorpion's kunai last month, Garner has now shared images of weapons associated with two other characters. The first of these is Kitana's steel fan, which has been a staple of the series since her debut in the video game Mortal Kombat 2.

Following the reveal of Kitana's fan, Garner also shared an image of the Wrath Hammer. The signature weapon of Shao Khan, the Wrath Hammer has become one of the more distinctive weapons in the series. In the image shared by Garner, the Wrath Hammer looks every bit as intimidating as it does in the games! Several spikes can be seen protruding from it, which should deal a lot of extra pain against the villain's opponents.

Mortal Kombat 2 Trailer

Following these reveals, Garner was asked about the possibility of a trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 at the Super Bowl this year. Unfortunately, the producer revealed that a trailer for the movie won't be ready "for months." That's sure to disappoint some fans of the franchise, but it makes sense given the fact that production only resumed on the film in November. We still don't have any type of release date for the movie, either. Hopefully Garner and the rest of the team will be able to take the time necessary to get the movie right, and deliver a great trailer to get fans pumped!

Mortal Kombat 2 Characters

In Mortal Kombat 2, the role of Kitana will be played by Adeline Rudolph, while Shao Khan will be played by Martyn Ford. In the games, Kitana begins as an assassin for Shao Khan, believing him to be her father, and Queen Sindel her mother. However, upon discovering that she is actually the daughter of King Jerrod, she betrayed Shao Khan, and allied herself with Raiden's forces. We don't know if that story will play out in a similar fashion in the movie, but it seems somewhat likely, given the fact that King Jerrod and Queen Sindel have both been cast. In Mortal Kombat 2, the role of Jerrod will be played by Desmond Chiam, while Ana Thu Nguyen will play Sindel.

From everything we've seen so far, it looks like Mortal Kombat 2 could be diving deeper into the lore of the series, which should be good news for long time fans. In addition to Kitana's story, there are a lot of interesting twists and turns that could be adapted, such as the transformation of Sub-Zero into Noob Saibot.

