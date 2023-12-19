Mortal Kombat 2 Teaser Hints at Scorpion and Sub-Zero Rematch

In 2021's Mortal Kombat, the rivalry between Scorpion and Sub-Zero played a key role in the narrative. The movie opened with Bi-Han killing nearly all of Hanzo Hasashi's clan and family, before Sub-Zero killed Scorpion himself. Despite Bi-Han's efforts, the Hasashi bloodline lived on through his descendants, including protagonist Cole Young. Cole and the spirit of Scorpion were able to finally gain vengeance on Sub-Zero at the end of the movie, and Scorpion's soul finally gained peace. However, it seems the character might be returning in a big way for the sequel.

In a new Tweet, Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner shared an image of the kunai, the weapon long associated with Scorpion. The kunai appears to be covered in blood, which could hint at Scorpion playing a bigger role than might have been expected. While actor Hiroyuki Sanada was expected to return for Mortal Kombat 2, it was unclear in what capacity given how the previous film ended. That bloody kunai seems to hint at the character coming back to do what he does best! The image from Garner can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Scorpion vs. Sub-Zero: Round 2

While Mortal Kombat ended with Scorpion and Cole killing Sub-Zero, Bi-Han will also be coming back in Mortal Kombat 2, where he'll once again be portrayed by Joe Taslim. In Mortal Kombat lore, Bi-Han was resurrected by Quan Chi after his death at Scorpion's hands. The villain returned as the character Noob Saibot, while his younger brother Kuai Liang took on the Sub-Zero mantle. There are a lot of questions about how much of this history will be adapted in the live-action movies; Kuai Liang has not been cast in Mortal Kombat 2, but Quan Chi has; he'll be played in the sequel by Damon Herriman.

It's possible Bi-Han's return as Noob Saibot could be the motivation Scorpion needs to get back in action, and we could see the two characters get a rematch on the big screen. Unfortunately, it's all just speculation until we learn more!

Mortal Kombat 2 Cast

In addition to Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Quan Chi, Mortal Kombat 2 will feature several beloved characters from the series, including some returning faces from the first film. Cole Young (Lewis Tan), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Kano (Josh Lawson), and Shang Tsung (Chin Han) will all be back. The movie will also see some newcomers, including Johnny Cage (Karl Urban), Baraka (C.J. Bloomfield), Shao Khan (Martyn Ford), and Queen Sindel (Ana Thu Nguyen). A release date for the movie is currently unknown, but filming restarted last month.

What do you think of this teaser from Mortal Kombat 2? Do you think Scorpion will have a bigger role to play? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!