Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Offers Possible Look at Video Game Location

Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner has spent the last few weeks sharing images from the set, as a way to build hype for the upcoming sequel. The images are often vague, and don't offer anything too significant, but they have helped to generate excitement from Mortal Kombat fans, as well as a fair bit of speculation. The latest of these is more interesting than most, as it could offer a hint at a location from the video games! In the image, some steel spikes can be seen sticking up in the air. Naturally, this has led to fans guessing that the Pit will appear in Mortal Kombat 2!

The image shared by Garner can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Pit and Other Mortal Kombat Locations

The Pit is an arena that debuted in the original Mortal Kombat, and appeared in several follow-up games. The location features a bridge, and when players are knocked off, they meet a gruesome end by landing on one of the spikes below. At this point, it's impossible to be certain that the location will appear in Mortal Kombat 2, but it seems pretty likely. After all, the Pit is one of the most memorable locations from the series, and it could make for a great sequence in the movie! This isn't the only location we've seen Garner tease from the games; last month, Garner shared an image that looked like one of the dragon statues that are found in Shang Tsung's throne room.

Faithfulness to the Source Material

From everything that's been shown thus far, it looks like Mortal Kombat 2 could offer a faithful take on the video games that inspired it. The 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot mostly did just that, though there was definitely some room for improvement. Now that the world has been established, Garner and the rest of the team have a greater opportunity to bring in elements from the games. This could include locations like the Pit, as well as story elements like Bi-Han's resurrection by Quan Chi.

The original Mortal Kombat video game was released in 1992, and quickly became a pop culture phenomenon. The series has had a lot of ups and downs in the decades since, but it's been kept alive by a passionate fanbase. Mortal Kombat 2 will actually represent the fourth live-action film based on the series, and some of them have been better than others. It remains to be seen whether the sequel will stand alongside the better Mortal Kombat movies, but things seem to be heading in a promising direction so far. With Mortal Kombat 2 likely releasing in 2024, we should learn a lot more about the film in the coming months.

