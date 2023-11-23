Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Shares Kryptic New Tease

Filming on Mortal Kombat 2 resumed this month, and the sequel's cast has been seen back on location in Australia. Since then, producer Todd Garner has been sharing some "kryptic" images on his Twitter account, including things like behind-the-scenes photos of the set, the lighting, and more. Today, Garner offered another, and this one is leading to a lot of speculation from Mortal Kombat fans. The image is the ground in an undisclosed location, and the lighting is a dark red. A lot of fans are speculating that this could be a location in Outworld, while others think it could be Netherrealm.

Readers can judge for themselves by checking out the Tweet from Garner embedded below.

Unsurprisingly, Garner has not acknowledged or replied to any of these Tweets, so there's no way of knowing if these predictions are correct. Still, fans are clearly having fun with it, and many shared their appreciation for Garner's Tweets since production resumed. Clearly there's a lot of anticipation among Mortal Kombat fans, and even these vague photos are helping to make the wait a bit more tolerable. Hopefully Garner will have a lot more to share in the coming weeks!

Noob Saibot and the Netherrealm

If the location teased really is the Netherrealm, it would make sense given the fact that Noob Saibot will appear in the film. In the Mortal Kombat games, the original Sub-Zero Bi-Han is killed by Scorpion, and his soul descends to the Netherrealm. There, Quan Chi stripped Bi-Han of his remaining humanity, and he became Noob Saibot.

In the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie, Sub-Zero was similarly killed by Scorpion and his descendent Cole Young. Sub-Zero actor Joe Taslim will be back for Mortal Kombat 2, while actor Damon Herriman has been cast in the role of Quan Chi. It's entirely possible that the set photo shared by Garner is Netherrealm, where Bi-Han is reborn, or it could be something else entirely. For now, fans will just have to keep waiting to see what else gets revealed.

Mortal Kombat 2 Release Window

At this time, Mortal Kombat 2 does not have a set release date, but the movie is expected to arrive sometime in 2024. Reception to the previous Mortal Kombat movie was somewhat mixed, though there seems to be a lot of excitement surrounding the sequel. There are many potential reasons for that, including the addition of actor Karl Urban, who will be playing Johnny Cage. Johnny Cage has been one of the most popular fighters in the franchise for decades now, but he did not appear in the previous movie; instead, the character was teased at the very end of the film. Now the character will be appearing, with a beloved actor attached!

Are you excited for Mortal Kombat 2? Do you think this set photo is our first look at the Netherrealm? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!