Mortal Kombat 2 Resumes Filming With New Karl Urban Set Photo

Now that the Actors' Strike has come to an end, production on multiple films has resumed, including Mortal Kombat 2. Filming on the sequel began back in June, and actor Karl Urban has shared a new photo from the set on Instagram. In the photo, Urban can be seen alongside several of his co-stars, along with a caption that reads "we're back baby!" Last month, a report claimed that production on Mortal Kombat 2 might not resume until next year, with other films being given priority. It's now clear that is not the case, and Warner Bros. will be finishing the movie.

The image of Urban and other members of the Mortal Kombat 2 cast can be found in the Instagram post embedded below.

Mortal Kombat 2 Cast

In the original, 1995 Mortal Kombat movie, Johnny Cage was a central character and was played by actor Linden Ashby. When the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot was announced, many fans were surprised that Johnny Cage was missing from the cast. The film's ending made it clear that Cage would play a substantial role in the sequel, as Cole Young left to recruit him for the next Mortal Kombat tournament. The movie did not actually show Johnny Cage, as an actor had not been cast for the role. This led to a lot of speculation about who would play the actor turned Kombatant, with rumors circulating around Ryan Reynolds and WWE star The Miz. That speculation came to an end when it was revealed that Karl Urban will be playing the role in the sequel.

In Mortal Kombat 2, Urban will be joined by the surviving cast of the previous movie, including Lewis Tan (Cole Young), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Ludi Li (Liu Kang), Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Chin Han (Shang Tsung), and Joe Taslim (Noob Saibot). The movie will also see the arrival of several characters that weren't in the previous movie, including CJ Bloomfield (Baraka), Martyn Ford (Shao Khan), and Ana Thu Nguyen (Queen Sindel).

Mortal Kombat 2 Release Date

At this time, an actual release date for Mortal Kombat 2 is unknown, but the film is expected to arrive in theaters in 2024. Reception to the previous movie was somewhat mixed; while most critics seemed to dislike Mortal Kombat, the movie did perform well on HBO Max, where it quickly became one of the platform's most-watched options.

It will be interesting to see how audiences react to the second film in the series, and if Mortal Kombat 2 can deliver the kind of story and gore that fans of the video games have come to expect. It might be a while before the movie lands in theaters, but with filming having resumed, hopefully fans aren't kept waiting too much longer.

Are you excited for Mortal Kombat 2's theatrical release? What do you think of Karl Urban playing Johnny Cage? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!