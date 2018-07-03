This ‘Mortal Kombat’ Goro Figure is Big and Brutal

After years of appearances on the toy show circuit, Storm Collectibles is finally ready to unleash the 1/12 scale Mortal Kombat Goro figure into the arena. This epic figure stands at 11-inches tall and comes with two interchangeable head sculpts, six pairs of hands, and two green fireballs. It’s also highly articulated to lay down a brutal finishing move on your other action figures.

At the moment, the best place to pre-order the Mortal Kombat Goro figure is at Entertainment Earth, where it can be had right here for $94.99 with free shipping slated for December. Other figures in the series include the Mortal Kombat Shao Kahn 1:12 figure, which comes in standard and special edition varieties – both of which are priced at $94.99 with free shipping. There’s also a Reptile Bloody special edition figure and Noob Saibot figure that are currently in backorder. You can shop the entire Mortal Kombat lineup from Storm Collectibles right here.

The official description for the Mortal Kombat Goro figure reads:

“Prince Goro has brought much honor to the Shokan race by serving Shao Kahn. His bloody achievements include rushed rebellions and conquered provinces. During the past 500 years he has been celebrated for winning the last nine Mortal Kombat tournaments for Outworld. Should he defeat Earthrealm’s champion this time, he will become more than legendary. His victory is assured. There are none in the Earthrealm who can withstand the might of Goro!“

“The Mortal Kombat Goro 1:12 Action Figure stands roughly 11-inches tall and features 4x complete custom designed arms on Goro’s intricately detailed torso, 2x interchangeable head sculpts, 6x pairs of hands, and 2x green fireballs.”

The official description for the Shao Kahn figure reads:

“From Storm Collectibles comes this amazing Mortal Kombat Shao Kahn Bloody Special Edition 1:12 Scale Action Figure. Shao Kahn first appeared in Mortal Kombat II in 1993 as the final boss and main antagonist. The Mortal Kombat Shao Kahn Bloody Special Edition 1:12 Scale Action Figure includes 2x interchangeable head sculpts, Kahn’s warlord helmet, wrath hammer, Shao Kahn’s Throne, and 8x Interchangeable palms.”

The official description for the Reptile figure reads:

“Storm Collectibles presents the Mortal Kombat Reptile Bloody Special Edition 1:12 Scale Action Figure. The Reptile figure is a must have for fans of the hit Mortal Kombat series. This special bloody variant action figure will look great in your collection. The Mortal Kombat Reptile Bloody Special Edition 1:12 Scale Action Figure includes 2x Interchangeable Masks, 8x Interchangeable Palms, 1x Interchangeable Reptile Head Sculpt, 2x Acid Liquid Effect, 1x Force Ball Effect, and a Reptile Tongue.”

