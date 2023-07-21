New Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match Trailer Revealed at SDCC

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match made an appearance at the Mortal Kombat panel during San Diego Comic-Con with fans able to catch their first real look at the upcoming movie via two debut trailers, one of which is the green band trailer and the other of which is the red band trailer. In addition to the trailers, an October 17, 2023 release date has also been revealed.

As the name suggests, Cage Match stars Johnny Cage, the aloof, pompous movie star who's become a mainstay in the Mortal Kombat games over the years and has been in nearly all of the Mortal Kombat Legends movies.

As opposed to Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, Cage Match is more removed from that timeline and is set in the 1980s, hence the younger, more era-appropriate version of Johnny Cage that we see here in the trailer. Johnny Cage is voiced again by Joel McHale who voiced the character in the other animated appearances he's had in the Mortal Kombat Legends movies, and he'll star opposite Jennifer Grey who plays herself in the movie.

Green Band Trailer:

Red Band Trailer:

A synopsis released prior to today's trailer from SDCC shared more insights into the movie and its plot:

"Neon lights... Suits with shoulder pads... Jumping from explosions in slow motion... In 1980s Hollywood, action star Johnny Cage (Joel McHale) is looking to become an A-list actor. But when his costar, Jennifer (Jennifer Grey), goes missing from set, Johnny finds himself thrust into a world filled with shadows, danger, and deceit," a preview of the movie said. "As he embarks on a bloody journey, Johnny quickly discovers the City of Angels has more than a few devils in its midst. He faces off against a sinister secret society plotting a nefarious scheme, but the brutal fight against the bloodthirsty warriors of the Netherrealm is just beginning. Can Johnny, alongside other Kombat legends, save humanity...and, more importantly, his career?"

This will be the fourth Mortal Kombat Legends movie after Scorpion's Revenge kicked off the animated series. Battle of the Realms was a direct sequel to Scorpion's Revenge, but Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind was a departure from the first two and played around with the idea of alternate "what if?" scenarios. The period piece nature of Cage Match looks to do something similar, so it'll be interesting to see what the series takes itself in the future now that it's evident it's not beholden to one strict timeline.