Dead by Daylight Survey Asks About Friday the 13th, Mortal Kombat, and Much More

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive sent out another of its moderately frequent surveys about the game not too long ago. Like some of the other surveys before it, this one looked to pick players' brains regarding how they're liking certain parts of the game right now including the newest DLC as well as what kinds of DLCs players might be interested in seeing in the future. This survey notably listed a couple of fan-favorite options that have topped DLC requests for awhile now like Friday the 13th as well as some unlikely crossovers such as the Mortal Kombat series.

This particularly survey is done and closed by now, so if you missed it when it was released in the past few weeks, you won't have a chance to participate. The best questions from these surveys are usually tucked away towards the end of the questionnaire where Behaviour talks about hypotheticals rather than collection reactions and feedback to existing parts of Dead by Daylight, and for those who didn't complete the survey or couldn't be bothered to make it far enough into it to see the good stuff, others shared screencaps of the most interesting questions and answers. The post below from one Dead by Daylight player with the game's subreddit is a perfect summation of the survey's takeaways.

For the video game category, we see things like the Dead Space, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Mortal Kombat series among other options. Anime and manga was a category, too, with things like Demon Slayer and Tokyo Ghoul found there. Spawn shows up again in the comics section, and over in the category for movies and TV, we see things like the Friday the 13th series, John Wick, Ghostbusters, Terminator and more.

As indicated before with the Spawn comment, this isn't the first time that some of these names have shown up in surveys in the same way that this isn't the first survey of this kind that Behaviour has sent out. That obviously means that just because something shows up in this survey doesn't by any means suggest that these kinds of properties will make their way into the game. Behaviour has not been shy about saying that Jason Voorhees is welcome to the game, and Dead by Daylight did just get the outlandish Nicolas Cage DLC, however, so it's clear that there are all sorts of possibilities when it comes to Dead by Daylight DLCs.