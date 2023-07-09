Mortal Kombat 1 Director May Have Just Teased Two More Returning Fighters

Ed Boon, the director of NetherRealm Studios' upcoming title Mortal Kombat 1, may have just teased two more fighters that will be present on the game's final roster. Currently, NetherRealm has confirmed 12 different characters in total that will be playable in the latest Mortal Kombat installment. Outside of this playable bunch, a handful of other characters will also be showing up in MK1 as "Kameo" fighters, which essentially assist primary characters in fights. And while it remains to be seen just how extensive the full lineup of combatants will be, it seems like Mortal Kombat 1 could feature a fair number of ninjas.

In a recent interaction on Twitter, Boon added credence to one fan theory that suggested Mortal Kombat 1 could contain all ninja fighters from the history of the series for the first time ever. Following the confirmation of Rain and Smoke in MK1, this means that the only two ninjas from Mortal Kombat that have yet to be revealed for the latest entry are Ermac and Reptile. Although Boon didn't outright verify that Ermac and Reptile will be showing up in Mortal Kombat 1, he did acknowledge that it "could very well be the case" that NetherRealm is looking to bring all of the ninja fighters together in a single installment.

Could very well be the case. 🐉 https://t.co/acWuvkdy5D — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 8, 2023

It's worth mentioning that both Ermac and Reptile didn't end up appearing in Mortal Kombat 11, which means a return in Mortal Kombat 1 could be even more feasible. NetherRealm has shown in the past that it doesn't like to recycle the same characters too often from game to game, so to see that these fighters have been on the sidelines since Mortal Kombat X bodes well for them to come back in MK1. Regardless of which characters end up appearing in the new Mortal Kombat, though, we likely won't have to wait much longer for NetherRealm to share new info about the game since it launches relatively soon.

Mortal Kombat 1 is slated to release in a little over two months on September 19 and will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Prior to launch, a beta for MK1 will take place in August for those that pre-order the game ahead of time. Additionally, those that pre-order will also net Shang Tsung as an exclusive playable character.