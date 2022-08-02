Mortal Kombat Boss Ed Boon Shoots Down Evo Rumors

Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has quickly shot down rumors related to NetherRealm Studios making a new announcement related to the series at Evo 2022. Within the past day, it was teased that publisher WB Games would have some reveals to make in the coming days at the annualized fighting game tournament. Because of this, many fans assumed that Mortal Kombat could be one franchise that could receive some news. Sadly, this has already been confirmed to not be the case.

Taking to Twitter, Boon addressed these rumors and fan theories directly and said that nothing related to Mortal Kombat will be announced at Evo 2022. Boon didn't have much to say on the matter overall, but was merely apologetic to fans about the lack of Mortal Kombat news. Instead, he went on to encourage fans to celebrate other fighting games at Evo in the coming days instead.

"It's time for Street Fighter and other great fighting games to be in the sun!" he expressed on Twitter. "Let's enjoy that!"

So if WB Games is making announcements at Evo that don't involve Mortal Kombat, what could these reveals be in relation to? Well, in all likelihood, we could hear a lot more about MultiVersus, which is the latest platform fighter from the publisher. MultiVersus has already been a big hit for WB Games and is only going to get more content in the future. As such, we could start to learn more about what will be next for the game as it continues in its open beta state.

As a whole, Evo 2022 is set to begin on Friday, August 5, and will run through Sunday, August 7. If any major news does end up coming about from the event, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Are you saddened to hear that nothing new associated with Mortal Kombat will be revealed at Evo 2022? And when do you think that we might learn more about the future of the series and what NetherRealm is working on next?