‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie Script Exists, Says Ed Boon

Talks about the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie reboot have been scattered over recent years, with not much coming to light outside of false casting information and James Wan providing an update last year. That said, Ed Boon himself may have provided an update of his own in a recent rapid-fire Q&A with Game Informer. While covering a number of Mortal Kombat-related topics, Boon was asked when the last time he had a “serious meeting” regarding a movie based on the popular fighting game franchise. According to Boon, it wasn’t that long ago.

“About five months ago,” Boon said. He then went on to say that script does exist for said Mortal Kombat movie, and since the Wan-directed reboot is known about, we imagine this is the film to which Boon refers. After being asked how he feels about it, he said, “In the right hands, I feel excited. In the wrong hands, I want it to get killed.”

Wan said last year that it has been “a tricky one just trying to get the script to a point,” but if that is the very script that Boon is talking about, it looks like it has been created. Whether or not it’s where it needs to be is an entirely different question, but it does exist.

“People don’t know this, fans don’t understand this, but there’s just so much on the business side of things… to try and get the right budget for it, and we want to make sure we have enough resources and the budget to do the film right,” Wan said. “If I can’t get the right resources and find the right filmmaker for it, I don’t want to do it, and I’m so busy already. I don’t need to clutter my plate with more stuff if I don’t believe it can be done right.

