Chilling Mortal Kombat Reboot Fan Poster Imagines Chin Han as Shang Tsung

The Mortal Kombat reboot movie has found its Shang Tsung with actor Chin Han now on board to play the plotting sorcerer. This Mortal Kombat fighter has the power to take on the form of different combatants using his magic, but he’s of course got a base form that players will recognize when he’s not imitating someone else. To help visualize what Han might look like, fan art master BossLogic shared some artwork that imagines the actor as the fabled fighter.

BossLogic shared the image below on Twitter not long ago in the wake of the casting announcement that announced who would be playing Shang Tsung and Scorpion. We see Han’s likeness embedded into Shang Tsung’s character with traces of the sorcerer’s magic shown behind him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Han hasn’t said much about the casting announcement from his own social media accounts, but he did take the time to acknowledge BossLogic’s creation and called it “wicked,” a comment which was met with responses from excited fans ready to see Han in the role.

Shang Tsung – @TheChinHan

I’m digging the casting so far, especially Scorpion 😀 pic.twitter.com/5NUbInwp4C — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 29, 2019

Of course, we could end up seeing many different versions of Shang Tsung in the Mortal Kombat movie. The whole idea behind the character is that he’s not only a shapeshifter who can transform into other people but is also a sorcerer who uses the souls of the living to maintain both his youthful appearance and his power levels. Because of this, we’ll likely see Shang Tsung taking the form of other characters and possibly shown at different stages of his life depending on how he’s doing in the story.

The latest update on Shang Tsung from Mortal Kombat 11 gives some insight onto the character’s place in the universe as of the latest game. It’s important to remember though that the movie may and likely will carve out its own story for Shang Tsung, consider the brief bio just a starting point for the character’s background.

“Soul Sorcerer and historic host of the Mortal Kombat. Born in Earthrealm, Shang Tsung’s relentless pursuit of powerful magic led him to Outworld, where Shao Kahn offered him a dark power that no sorcerer on Earthrealm could,” the bio reads. “Shang Tsung pledged his eternal loyalty to Shao Kahn in exchange for this evil magic, but he is no faithful servant. He dreams of the day his sorcery will overtake Shao Kahn’s, and he’ll pay any price to get there.”

Hiroyuki Sanada was recently drafted to play Scorpion, a casting announcement which also warranted its own fan art mashup.