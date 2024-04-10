Mouse Trailer Reveals New Power-Ups and Weapons from the 1930s Cartoon Shooter

During today's Triple-I Initiative digital event, a bunch of different indie games were given the spotlight. Among them was Mouse, an upcoming FPS inspired by various cartoons from the 1930s. It's been almost a year since Mouse was first announced, and today's trailer offered an exciting glimpse at some of the weapons and power-ups that will appear. The trailer begins with a look at the Power-Up Spinach, which is clearly inspired by old Popeye cartoons. Chowing down on a can gives the player bigger muscles, allowing them to dish out punishment in melee combat!

The new trailer for Mouse can be found below.

In addition to the Power-Up Spinach, the new trailer also revealed the Grappling Hook, which can be used to move around quickly, and the Helicopter, which can slow the player's descent, allowing them to reach faraway areas. While using the Helicopter, players will still have access to their weapons, allowing them to fire down at enemies below.

Mouse Release Window

Unfortunately, those interested in playing Mouse will have to wait a while as the game isn't slated to release until sometime in 2025. That could be a very long way away, but developer Fumi Games is planning to offer more frequent updates in the lead up to release. An official Discord server for Mouse has been launched, and CEO Mateusz Michalak says that the developer wants to build a closer relationship with the community.

"MOUSE is incredibly important to all of us here at Fumi Games, and we're committed to making sure that it lives up to all of the expectations. Our goal has always been to create a game that combines our passion for animation with our passion for first-person shooters," says Michalak. "We are genuinely committed to collaborating closely with the MOUSE community to craft a game that truly resonates with players. We'll aim to share more details – whenever possible – as development progresses. Our partnership with PlaySide and our dedicated and talented team is working hard to bring you the finest grandboomer cartoon shooter ever created!"

Mouse Platforms

At this time, Mouse has only been confirmed for PC via Steam. It's possible the game could eventually come to other platforms, but nothing has been announced just yet. Given the positive reception to Mouse's first two trailers, it would be very surprising if the game didn't at least make the jump to some consoles. However, with its release a minimum of 9 months away, we probably won't be learning about other versions for a bit. The game's official Twitter account did respond to one question today about the possibility of console versions; Fumi Games says that it plans to "share more details around release plans as soon as we can."

Are you planning on checking out Mouse when it releases next year? Is this a game that's now on your radar?