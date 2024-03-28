Triple-I Event from Creators of Vampire Survivors, Slay the Spire and More Promises Over 30 Announcements

Over the last 15 years or so, the indie gaming scene has truly exploded in popularity, and while smaller budget games tend to get a smaller focus from most industry events, that won't be the case for the Triple-I Initiative. Set to take place on April 10th at 10 a.m. PT, the digital event will put a focus exclusively on games from indie studios and publishers. The event is promising more than 30 announcements across a 45-minute runtime, and viewers can expect world premieres, demos, and gameplay that hasn't been shown anywhere else. The event's creators also say there will be "no ads, no extra fluff."

The Triple-I Initiative has recruited some major talent for the event. Viewers can expect to see announcements from "the studios and publishers behind" the following games:

What Games Will Appear at the Event?

Readers should remember that this does not necessarily mean that these games will be at the show, just something from their creators. That said, Poncle Games has confirmed that it will have "some new Vampire Survivors things to show you." Over the last few months, Poncle has been teasing a lot of upcoming news related to the game, including the animated series, a PlayStation release, cross-saves, and a possible collaboration with Baldur's Gate 3. Of course, it could be something else entirely! Poncle's Owen Trett also threw some gasoline on to the fire, telling fans "you aren't ready for any of it."

With the event less than two weeks away, we should get some teases related to the show in the coming days. It will be interesting to see which other indie developers sign on to the event, and if the showcase can manage to deliver on the hype. Given the indie focus, this could be the perfect place for Hollow Knight: Silksong to appear, and get a release date. Fans have been hoping to see it revealed at various shows over the last year or two, including The Game Awards, Nintendo Directs, and Xbox Partner Showcases, but developer Team Cherry has been very quiet for quite some time.

Defining "Triple-I Games"

The use of "Triple-I" in the name of the presentation seems to be a play on the industry term "AAA." AAA games are those considered to be the biggest, with budgets to match. Triple-I games would seem to be the biggest names in indie gaming. It's hard to tell if that's supposed to be a tongue-in-cheek reference, given how overused the AAA term tends to be, or an actual new term we'll see used to describe some of the biggest indie games from now on.

