Old School Mickey Mouse-Inspired FPS Game Announced

A new first-person shooter known simply as Mouse has been announced and it takes heavy inspiration from old-school Walt Disney cartoons. The first-person genre is arguably one of the most saturated video game genres out there, but it is also one of the most successful. Franchises like Call of Duty, Halo, Doom, and Battlefield have carried it for years with many smaller games drawing inspiration from the glory days of all of those aforementioned franchises. Numerous developers big and small have worked effortlessly for years to put their own spin on this genre and many have done so quite successfully.

However, the latest attempt from an indie developer known as Fumi Games may be one of the most unique. The studio's new Steam game, Mouse, is a first-person shooter that takes heavy inspiration from old Walt Disney cartoons, specifically Mickey Mouse. It has old time-y weapons like tommy guns and revolvers as well as a black and white, grainy art style with music that feels reminiscent of that era. Despite its innocent inspirations, Mouse looks to be targeting an M-rating as there's a lot of violence. Characters have heads that pop off/explode, enemies seme to disintegrate, and so on. While some of this is done in a way that still feels true to the Mickey Mouse cartoons and comes across more whimsical than dark, it's still pretty violent. There also appears to be melee combat as well, so players can expect a bit more variety to the action beyond firing tommy guns at mice dressed as mobsters. You can read a short description for the game below:

"Join private detective John Mouston in MOUSE, a gritty, jazz-fueled shooter. With guns blazing and a retro rubber hose animation style, battle your way through a corrupt city full of crooks and danger. Inspired by classic FPS and noir films, MOUSE is the explosive shooter you've been waiting for."

As of right now, Mouse has no release date. It is up on Steam, so you can wishlist the game right now. The trailer features a lot of greybox environments, meaning that it's likely still very in the development stage, but the combat is certainly interesting and something that is catching a lot of eyes.

[H/T IGN]