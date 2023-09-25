Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Lord of the Rings, Jurassic Park Cards

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Magic: The Gathering is returning to Middle-earth with a special holiday set based on The Lord of the Rings. During the preview panel at MagicCon: Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend, Wizards of the Coast revealed The Lord of The Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Holiday Scene Box and other related products, previewed cards from Lost Caverns of Ixalan and Ravnica Remastered, and teased Secret Lair releases tied to Doctor Who and The Princess Bride. Lost Caverns of Ixalan, a return to a plane of adventure, promises to be packed with dinosaurs and Jurassic Park cards, while Ravnica Remastered, the first Magic: The Gathering set of 2024, offered the definitive take on one of Magic's most popular planes.

While images circulating on social media confirm the upcoming Doctor Who and The Princess Bride Secret Lair sets, Wizards of the Coast hasn't yet offered official details. However, they did release more information about the holiday release The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth products, Lost Caverns of Ixalan, and Ravnica Remastered.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth Holiday

Building on the popularity of The Lord of The Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, the full Magic: The Gathering set built upon J.R.R. Tolkien's stories, the Holiday release digs deeper into that beloved fantasy world. There will be a new Jumpstart release, Jumpstart Vol. 2, that serves as a starting point for new players and those looking for a quick and easy Magic: The Gathering experience with friends and family around the table over the holidays. This Jumpstart release includes five new themes: mortals, cunning, orcish, riders, and elven.

Wizards of the Coast will also introduce four new The Lord of The Rings: Tales of Middle-earth borderless art scenes, with six new, mechanically unique cards that, together, create a panoramic scene. They will depict major events in The Lord of the Rings trilogy including The Might of Galadriel, Aragon at Helm's Deep, Gandalf in The Pelennor Fields, and Flight of The Witch-King.

The brothers Hildebrandt -- the acclaimed fantasy artists Greg and Tim Hildebrandt -- will have The Lord of the Rings art in their classic style applied to existing Magic card reprints. There are 20 Hildebrandt cards in total.

The set also includes showcase Scrolls of Middle-earth cards that reprint cards from the main The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth with alternate treatments inspired by books. The Lord of The Rings: Tales of Middle-earth holiday set will be available on November 3rd.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Lost Caverns of Ixalan and Jurassic Park

The story of Lost Caverns of Ixalan occurs one year after the Phyrexian invasion. Competing expeditions race to reach a secret world hidden below Ixalan, assuming vast riches await. The set will include vampires and merfolk, as well as a new character first introduced in Wilds of Eldraine, but the stars of the show are the dinosaurs. This set features cards inspired by Jurassic World, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. The cards will feature fan-favorite characters, locations, and dinosaurs from across the franchise.

Lost Caverns of Ixalan will feature booster fun cards themed around the world of Ixalan and its Meso and South American-inspired culture. Borderless Oltec cards will use a similarly inspired art style to portray the plane. Prerelease events in Wizards Play Network stores begin on November 10th, and the worldwide release is November 17th.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Ravnica Remastered

Magic: The Gathering begins the new year with Ravnica Remastered. The set includes classic cards with new anime art and retro frame treatments, plus dual shock lands in regular, borderless, and retro versions.

Ravnica Remastered brings iconic cards from previous Ravnica sets together in a single set designed for a nostalgic draft experience and unique collectibility. The set releases on January 12th. Listings are live on Amazon now.