$300,000 Worth of Stolen Magic Cards Recovered by Indianapolis Police

Police say they've recovered $300,000 worth of Magic: The Gathering cards taken from Gen Con earlier this month. In a statement posted to social media last week, Indianapolis police said they were able to recover the cards with the help of New York State Police. Charges are expected to be filed soon, with two persons of interest previously named in connection to the alleged theft. Pictures were previously released by the Indianapolis police showing two people taking a pallet of Magic: The Gathering cards that were to be used in various events during Gen Con weekend from a vendor display area. The police previously said that they had been in touch with the lawyers of the persons of interest, who both appear to be game designers attending Gen Con, and that detectives and prosecutors are working through the particulars of the case. You can view the police's latest statement below:

Why Were the Magic: The Gathering Cards Stolen From Gen Con?

While no motive was given by the police, the victims of the theft – Pastimes Comics & Games – confirmed that the cards were mostly Commander Masters Set and Collector Booster boxes. Both collections sell for higher than normal value on the secondary market and demanded even higher prices at the time of the theft. While Pastimes commented on the initial theft, they have not made a public post commenting on the recovery, and it's unclear when the cards would be returned to their rightful owners.

The theft was one of the big stories of Gen Con, with some initially wondering if the thieves were attempting to obtain Disney Lorcana cards, which had just been released at the show. Disney Lorcana was unaffected by the theft, and fans were able to wait through long lines to be among the first to get their hands on the new cards.