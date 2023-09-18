My Little Pony Returns to Magic: The Gathering for Secret Lair Charity Set

Magic: The Gathering is teaming up with My Little Pony again to support the Extra Life charity. On Monday, Wizards of the Coast revealed plans for its 10th year of collaboration with Extra Life, which supports Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Seattle Children's Autism Center. Those plans include bringing My Little Pony back to Magic: The Gathering x Secret Lair for Ponies: The Galloping 2, a sequel to 2019's Ponies: The Galloping set. The drop is available exclusively through the Secret Lair website and features four popular characters from the franchise: Applejack, Fluttershy, Pinkie Pie, and Rainbow Dash.

Wizards of the Coast is committed to donating 50% of Ponies: The Galloping 2 purchases Extra Life to support the Seattle Children's Autism Center. Rudy Siswanto, John Thacker, and Anna Steinbauer provided the artwork for the set's cards, which are silver-bordered and therefore not tournament-legal. However, the cards have playable, if unusual, mechanics that should make them fun to field in friendly play. Ponies: The Gathering 2 is available in foil or standard treatments until November 6th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

According to Wizards of the Coast, its community has raised almost $5 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in North America. "The generous philanthropy efforts of Wizards of the Coast have supported some of our most innovative and creative initiatives related to community outreach and training, building our capacity to serve more patients and families, and improving our systems to deliver more equitable patient care," Dr. Mendy Minjarez, executive director of Seattle Children's Autism Center, says in a press release. "Most importantly, it's making a difference in the lives of kids and their families."

In addition to offering Ponies: The Galloping 2, Wizards of the Coast has Extra Life 2023 merchandise for sale purchase through the MTG Proshop. It is also offering digital sleeves and an avatar through MTG Arena. More information is available on the Magic: The Gathering website.

Ponies: The Galloping 2 is the fifth Magic: The Gathering x Secret Lair set released to support Extra Life. Ponies: The Galloping was the first, released in 2019, featuring cards for Princess Twilight Sparkle, Rarity, and Nightmare Moon/Princess Luna. The second set, released in 2020, had artwork displaying the values of family, children, health, and community. The third set, released in 2021, and the fourth set, released in 2022, had a theme of children drawing famous Magic card art.