MultiVersus NHL Face-Off Reveals Team Rosters

The MultiVersus NHL Face-Off is set to take place this weekend between the Colorado Avalanche and the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The event will be an alternate telecast of the game, with MultiVersus characters appearing on the ice alongside some of the NHL's superstars. On Sunday, a draft took place, with each team getting to select four MultiVersus characters to add to their roster. With their first pick, the Avalanche went with Superman, while the Golden Knights selected the Dark Knight as their number one pick. Alternate Captain Jack Eichel initially joked about the cap hit his team would take signing Batman, but he still made the pick in the first round. Full rosters can be found below:

Colorado:

Superman

Velma

Steven Universe

Finn the Human

Las Vegas:

Batman

Bugs Bunny

Wonder Woman

Shaggy

How to Watch the MultiVersus NHL Face-Off

The draft was a lighthearted event, with a number of jokes made about why each player ended up on their respective team. In particular, Bugs Bunny's ability to play multiple sports came up, given his history of playing baseball and basketball. Bugs was referred to as "a three sport athlete for a century," making him a natural pick-up for the Golden Knights.

The MultiVersus NHL Face-Off will take place on Sunday, April 14th at 3:30 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch it on TruTv, as well as streaming on Max through the B/R Sports Add-on. The events on ice will apparently mirror what's happening in the actual hockey game, so viewers will still find out what happens. However, those that would prefer to watch the traditional NHL game without a bunch of MultiVersus characters skating around will still be able to do so on TNT.

Why are the MultiVersus Characters Skating With NHL Players?

While the MultiVersus NHL Face-Off is a very strange idea for a promotion, the event seems to be a way of making people aware that the game is coming back next month. By the time MultiVersus returns, it will have been unavailable for more than 11 months, which is basically an eternity in video game time. WB Games is going to have a difficult task getting people to come back, let alone try the game for the first time. If there's one thing MultiVersus has going for it, it's the fact that the characters in the game are some of the most recognizable in all of popular culture. Advertising MultiVersus during a match-up against two of the most popular teams in the NHL is a smart move, and could help to build more awareness around the game's return.

It remains to be seen whether any of those NHL viewers will actually download MultiVersus when it comes back on May 28th, but hopefully the Face-Off event proves to be enjoyable regardless!

