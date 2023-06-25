MultiVersus Shuts Down Until 2024 Beginning Today

WB Games is today officially shutting down the online component of its free-to-play platform fighter, MultiVersus, until 2024. Just a couple of months back, developer Player First Games announced that it would be ending the Open Beta phase of MultiVersus, and in doing so, would shut the game down completely. And although the game will still be playable in an offline capacity, this marks the end of ongoing updates to MultiVersus for the time being.

As of 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT on June 25, MultiVersus will be going down across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Once this closure happens, the game's servers will stop functioning, which means that the only way to keep playing will be in the offline modes found in MultiVersus. Even though it was announced months prior, this shutdown is a bit of a surprise as most "early access" titles never end up going away completely before reaching their full launch.

"The MultiVersus Open Beta has been an important learning opportunity and a stepping stone to the next phase of the game," says the explanation for the game's shutdown. "There is still a lot of work to do, and we have a clearer view on where we need to focus, specifically on the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to provide more ways to enjoy the game, along with netcode and matchmaking improvements. We'll also be reworking the progression system and looking at new ways for players to connect with friends in the game. To do this the right way, we will be closing the MultiVersus Open Beta on June 25, 2023. As part of this process, we'll be pausing updates and taking the game offline as we prepare for the launch of MultiVersus, which we are targeting for early 2024."

Attention, MVPs: Reminder that on June 25 at 5pm PT, MultiVersus online features will be disabled as our Open Beta concludes. — MultiVersus (@multiversus) June 22, 2023

Currently, WB Games hasn't provided a specific date for when MultiVersus will be returning with its official launch. Instead, WB Games has only broadly committed to an "early 2024" release window for the time being. Assuming that this holds true, it means that MultiVersus will be down in total for a period of about six to eight months. Whenever we learn more about the return of the platform fighter, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

