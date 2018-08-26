Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Release Date Revealed

Publisher Funcom and developer The Bearded Ladies have announced that the latter’s tactics game, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, will release later this year on December 4 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

From a studio consisting of former Hitman and Payday developers, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is pithced as a tactical adventure game that combines the turn-based combat of XCOM with real-time stealth and exploration of a post-human world that has been reclaimed by nature and mutants.

With the humans wiped out, mutants – deformed humanoids and animals alike – scavenge through the remnants of civilization searching for answers, salvation, or sometimes just something to eat. In the game, you and your companions will be exploring this world, specifically a place called the “Zone,” while you look for the “Eden of Legends,” a rumored haven of the ancient in the middle of hell where truth awaits that may or may not actually exist.

You can read more about the game below, courtesy of its official “key features” rundown:

TACTICAL COMBAT- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is the ultimate fix for your tactical strategy addiction. Dive into a deep, turn-based, tactical combat system inspired by the XCOM games.

EXPLORE A POST-HUMAN EARTH – Journey through a post-human world of abandoned cities, crumbling highways, and overgrown countryside. Check back at the Ark, a neon-bathed oasis of ill repute and questionable characters, to restock your supplies and plan out your next adventure.

CONTROL A TEAM OF MUTANTS – A duck with an attitude problem and a boar with anger issues; these aren’t your typical heroes. Get to know Dux, Bormin, Selma, and many other characters each with their own unique personality and deranged perspective on the world and their situation.

MASTER THE STEALTHY APPROACH – Sneak through shadows to avoid conflict or to catch enemies unaware. Real-time stealth allows you full control of approach: sneak into an enemy camp, position the team of Mutants to your advantage, and gain the element of surprise.

UNLOCK MUTATIONS – Unlock new mutations and abilities for your Mutants, such as Selma’s Stoneskin, Bormin’s Charge, and Dux’ uncanny ability to sneak into a camp full of enemies unnoticed, despite being a 4-foot tall walking, talking duck with a crossbow.

DYNAMIC ENVIRONMENT – Use the environment to your advantage. Stay out of floodlights, hide from line of sight, or just blast down fully destructible walls and buildings and wreak utter havoc.

LOOT, LOOT EVERYWHERE – From makeshift slingshots to high-powered rifles and top hats to police vests, make sure you equip your Mutants for the dangers ahead. Nothing says post-human quite like a mutated boar in spiked metal armor charging at you with a blunderbuss in his hands.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is unclear how much it will cost when it launches, and whether or not it will be available at retail.