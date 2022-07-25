Mythic Quest Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Mythic Quest is set to return for a 10-episode Season 3 on Apple TV+ this fall, it was confirmed during San Diego Comic-Con 2022. In addition to the confirmation of when it will show back up on the streaming service, a new teaser trailer was released for the upcoming season that gives a first look at what the new normal looks like in the series with Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) attempting to forge their own path as part of GrimPop Studios.

"In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses' incessant bickering," an official synopsis of Mythic Quest Season 3 from Apple TV+ reads. "Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant – more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man."

You can check out the teaser trailer for Mythic Quest Season 3 for yourself embedded below:

As noted above, Mythic Quest is set to debut Season 3 this fall on Apple TV+. An exact date has not been announced as of yet. The show is co-created and executive produced by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The series initially followed a video game developer as it works on the biggest multiplayer video game of all time, but has since splintered somewhat to be about video game development generally. It stars McElhenney as Ian Grimm, Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li, David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee, Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi, Ashly Birch as Rachel, Imani Hakim as Dana, Jessie Ennis as Jo, and Naomi Ekperigin as Carol. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show about a video game developer right here.

