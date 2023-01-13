Popular N64 Game Reportedly Finally Being Re-Released This Month

One of the best and most popular N64 games is reportedly being re-released very soon. What's very soon? Well, by the end of the month. The N64 wasn't the best-selling console, yet many games from its library are widely remembered as some of the best games of that generation. While the PS1 way outsold the N64 during the fifth console generation, you could argue the former has more games that are more fondly remembered in the modern era. And not many are more fondly remembered from this era of Nintendo gaming than GoldenEye 007.

To this end, an Xbox leaker that goes by "eXtas1s" on Twitter claims the game is releasing in "late January," or at least that's the implication of a new tweet from the leaker. The tweet in question isn't definitive in this proclamation because it's very vague, but it's unclear what other implication there could be.

There's no mention of this being related to the Xbox event that is set to go down on January 25, but you'd assume the two are related as Xbox is bringing the re-release to the market with Rare, one of its developers, with the collaboration of Nintendo, who published the original N64 game.

Finales de Enero = Goldeneye 007 ⏰ pic.twitter.com/99xDqYX4e9 — eXtas1s | #Xbox #Bethesda #ActivisionBlizzard (@eXtas1stv) January 11, 2023

As you may know, this re-release was announced back in September, but with no date. And this hasn't changed, but perhaps it's going to be a stealth release this month. If it is, Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be very happy as the game is launching day one via both subscription services. It will also be available to purchase regularly on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

"Players will guide James Bond on a global espionage mission to prevent the devastating power of the GoldenEye satellite from being unleashed upon the world," reads an official blurb about the re-release. "The classic campaign mode, transformative difficulty levels and havoc-inducing cheats will all make their return – as will the iconic split-screen local multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to take to the couch in a battle of wits and skill. The original experience has been updated with improved control options (including dual analogue stick support), native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD (where supported), a consistent refresh rate and a full complement of achievements to unlock."