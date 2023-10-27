One of 2000's most popular N64 games is now free for some Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Back in 2000, gamers were treated to a great year of game release that included the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, Chrono Cross, Deus Ex, Jet Set Radio, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, Baldur's Gate II, Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, Diablo II, Final Fantasy IX, The Sims, Pokemon Yellow, Phantasy Star Online, Metal Gear Solid, Perfect Dark, NFL 2K1, NBA 2K1, SSX, Paper Mario, Mario Tennis, Spyro: Year of the Dragon, Crazy Taxi, Donkey Kong Country, and Counter-Strike. There are more great games than this, but you get the point. There's always a difference between the year's best games and the year's most popular games.

Many of the games above were also some of the most popular games, but there were also some very popular games that weren't as great, such as Mario Party 3, which is a decent game, but no Game of the Year contender. That said, it was played and loved by many, and now Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack owners can play the N64 classic for free on Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. You need not just a Nintendo Switch Online subscription though, but the Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online.

As for the game itself, Mario Party 3 is considered a 2001 game by some as it didn't come west until 2001, however, it debuted in 2000 via the Japanese market. Whatever the case, all of the same above still applies, but in 2001, if you don't consider it a 2000 game. It was developed by Hudson Soft and published by Nintendo to a 74 on Metacritic and big sales.

"Once every 1,000 years, the Millennium Star is born and grants Superstar status to whoever possesses it. But who is worthy enough to have it? Maybe a game of Mario Party can sort this out," reads an official blurb about the game. "Try mastering over 70 mini-games as you enjoy four-player Battle Royale maps, one-on-one Duel maps, and a single-player Story Mode."

