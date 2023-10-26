Nintendo Switch Users Can Play PS5 Exclusive Next Month

Those on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED can soon play a PlayStation console exclusive next month. This year, PlayStation have been treated to exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy 16, and Gran Tursimo 7. Last year, they were treated to the likes of God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West. Amongst these major exclusive games, some PlayStation console exclusives fly under the radar, such as Salt and Sacrifice. When it was released in May of 2022, it was done so only via PS4, PS5, and Epic Games Store. Next month this is changing on November 7 when the game comes to Nintendo Switch, in addition to Steam.

Made and released by Devoured Studios and Ska Studios, Salt and Sacrifice is a follow up to 2016's award-winning Salt and Sanctuary.Unfortunately, for the aforementioned duo, it has not been as popular as its predecessor. It's also earned lower review scores. To this end, it has a 72 on Metacritic, 12 points lower than the 84 its predecessor posted when it released.

"Beyond sanctuary, a realm of elemental pandemonium awaits," reads an official blurb about the game. "A once-peaceful kingdom is plunged into chaos by encroaching tides of Mages: merciless embodiments of elemental chaos. The Marked Inquisitors, a doomed force of the condemned, once again mobilizes to stand against the existential threat of Magic. A buried secret threatens to bring an ancient empire to utter ruin. In a land plagued by powerful and twisted Mages, the condemned Marked Inquisitors take up the hunt."

The game's official description continues: "As a Marked Inquisitor, you'll journey through the western frontier: pursuing, hunting, and obliterating the Mages that roam the realm. You may be bound to the Inquisition, but your choices are yours."

When the game comes to Nintendo Switch, it will be available at the price point of $19.99. That said, right now, it's not available to pre-order on the Nintendo eShop, which still does not list the game's release date. What is listed is that the game will require a 1.7 GB download.