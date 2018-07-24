Classic Nintendo 64 Shooter Forsaken Remastered, Coming To Xbox One and PC Next Week

You may recall earlier this year when Nightdive Studios remastered the Turok Nintendo 64 games for Xbox One, following their success on the Steam/PC front. Well, why not give another classic a run for its money?

While the team’s still hard at work on its remaster of System Shock, it’s decided to delve back into the classic Acclaim N64 library for another gem — Forsaken. The game will release next week, on July 31, on Xbox One and PC/Steam. It’ll sell for $19.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This 3D first-person shooter game resembles the Interplay classic Descent and features a number of rooms to journey through as you take down robotic and other enemies utilizing over 30 different weapons that get picked up over the course of the game.

Like the original Nintendo 64 release (and unlike its PlayStation and Windows brethren), Forsaken Remastered will also feature multiplayer, with support across six modes. It’s unknown if this includes local split-screen multiplayer like the N64 version used to have or just online…but it should be fun nevertheless.

The trailer, which features some glimpses at the remastered gameplay, can be seen above. Here’s the full breakdown if you need a reminder of how Forsaken works:

Support for Widescreen and 4K monitors

Super smooth interpolated movement for 144hz displays and beyond

MSAA and SMAA anti-aliasing

Ambient Occlusion and Motion Blur effects

Enhanced and improved particle effects

OpenGL 3.2, DirectX 11 support

New automap feature

Unique levels and enemies featured in the N64 version

Unlockable bonus levels not seen in the original release

Localized text for English, French, German, Italian and Spanish

Remastered display HUD

Online multiplayer modes for up to 16 players

Support for all the multiplayer modes from the PC version: Free For All, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, One Flag CTF, Bounty Hunt and Team Bounty Hunt.

“Developed by Probe Entertainment and Iguana Entertainment and first released in 1998 for PlayStation, PC and Nintendo 64, Forsaken was a vision of a dystopian future where science has gone out of control. Scavengers from all over the known worlds have come to Earth to loot the remains of the technology that can found in underground tunnels. But beware! You must fight your way past automated defenses and the scum of the universe to find the treasures hidden on each level,” the team noted in a press release.

For those seeking some old-school shooting to have fun with, remember — the future is Forsaken. And not necessarily Destiny 2‘s Forsaken, though we’re looking forward to playing that as well this fall.