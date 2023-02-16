NBA 2K23 Gets New Update Ahead of Season 5

NBA 2K23 has received a new update this week prior to the launch of Season 5 at the end of this month. Currently, Season 4 of NBA 2K23 is in its final stages and will be winding down in a little over a week. And with Season 5 right around the corner, NBA 2K23 developer Visual Concepts pushed out a new update for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC that helps set the stage for the game's next major wave of content.

For the most part, this new patch in NBA 2K23 paves the way for the arrival of Season 5, which is set to kick off next week on February 24th. Other than making a number of tweaks behind the scenes, though, this update also makes a handful of gameplay changes as well. MyCareer, MyTeam, and MyNBA game modes have also received some subtle alterations. All in all, this patch isn't one that is a huge deal for 2K23 at the moment, but more of the game's preparations for Season 5 will come into full view soon enough.

If you'd like to find the full patch notes for this new NBA 2K23 update, you can check them out below.

GENERAL

Preparations for NBA 2K23 Season 5, launching on Friday, February 24th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

Addressed an issue that could cause an outdated hairstyle to appear when editing a player in the Create Roster menu

The shoulder stripe honoring play-by-play announcer Bill Schonely has been added to the Portland Trail Blazers uniforms

The Bill Russell "6" logo has been added to the City court floors for the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers

Corrected some visual issues with the City court floors for the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors, and classic court floors for the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, and Golden State Warriors

The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made: Paolo Banchero Brandon Ingram (dynamic hair update) Kai Jones (dynamic hair update)



The following historic players have received new or updated sculpts: Craig Ehlo (dynamic hair update) Howard Eisley Caldwell Jones Harold Minor Kenny Satterfield



GAMEPLAY

Adjusted the shooting model to reduce the frequency of made low percentage shots and missed high percentage shots

Fixed an issue with transition take foul logic that caused intentional fouls to not be called when attempted during passing animations

When player-locked to a player inbounding the ball, you will now be able to properly call a timeout

MyCAREER/CITY

Continued improvements to performance and stability have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

Resolved an issue that could cause incorrect VC amounts to be awarded in Rec and Pro-Am games

The Phone and 2KTV menus can now be accessed while on Got Next spots

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent a playoff game from being started due to an active quest requirement

Squads will no longer be blocked by incoming invites when attempting to enter the elevators in the Event Center

MyTEAM

Preparations for the $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament elimination rounds on March 4th & 5th, as well as the Finals on March 18th

The color for Diamond cards and assets has been updated to make it more visually distinct from Galaxy Opal cards

Additional minor updates to menus and modes throughout MyTEAM

MyNBA/THE W