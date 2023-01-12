NBA 2K23 Gets New Player Ratings Update for Season 4

Ahead of the start of NBA 2K23 Season 4 in the coming day, 2K Sports has today pushed out a new ratings update for the game. Following a break at the end of 2022, this is the first ratings update that has come to NBA 2K23 in the new year. And while, per usual, there are a lot of changes to be found in this patch, many of the NBA's best players have only become more improved in-game now.

Available to download now across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms, this new roster update for NBA 2K23 brings about improvements to some of the hottest players in the league over the past month. Notably, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has seen his rating climb up to a 97 overall after an unbelievable stretch of recent games. Additionally, the league's two-time MVP, Nikola Jokic, has also seen his rating jump to 97 with this patch. Other big winners in this update include Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, and Julius Randle, to name a few.

While there are plenty of NBA stars that have gotten better with this new NBA 2K23 update, there are many others that have seen their ratings drop. Chris Paul has now fallen to an 86, Rudy Gobert has come down to an 84, and Jimmy Butler's own overall rating fell by a single point to 91. Per usual, these ratings are reflected by real-world play, so if any of these players end up getting hot in the coming weeks, they could see their stats jump back up in 2K23.

If you'd like to find the full list of changes for this NBA 2K23 update, you can find them down below.

Atlanta Hawks:

John Collins: 82 OVR (+1)

Onyeka Okongwu: 80 OVR (+2)

Frank Kaminsky III: 75 OVR (+1)

Trent Forrest: 71 OVR (-2)

Brooklyn Nets:

Kyrie Irving: 90 OVR (+1)

T.J. Warren: 81 OVR (+2)

Nicolas Claxton: 80 OVR (+1)

Ben Simmons: 80 OVR (+1)

Yuta Watanabe: 77 OVR (+2)

Royce O'Neale: 76 OVR (+2)

Joe Harris: 75 OVR (+1)

Boston Celtics:

Malcolm Brogdon: 82 OVR (-1)

Al Horford: 79 OVR (-1)

Derrick White: 78 OVR (-1)

Luke Kornet: 74 OVR (-2)

Charlotte Hornets:

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 80 OVR (-1)

Mason Plumlee: 80 OVR (+2)

Gordon Hayward: 77 OVR (-1)

Mark Williams: 74 OVR (+2)

Chicago Bulls:

Zach LaVine: 85 OVR (+1)

Andre Drummond: 78 OVR (-1)

Javonte Green: 77 OVR (+1)

Patrick Williams: 76 OVR (+1)

Goran Dragić: 74 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Donovan Mitchell: 91 OVR (+1)

Isaac Okoro: 74 OVR (+1)

Raul Neto: 74 OVR (-1)

Lamar Stevens: 73 OVR (-1)

Dallas Mavericks:

Luka Doncic: 97 OVR (+1)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 81 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets:

Nikola Jokić: 97 OVR (+1)

Nah'Shon Hyland: 80 OVR (+1)

Vlatko Cancar: 75 OVR (+2)

Zeke Nnaji: 74 OVR (-1)

Christian Braun: 72 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons:

Bojan Bogdanović: 82 OVR (-1)

Jalen Duren: 79 OVR (+2)

Alec Burks: 79 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Stewart: 78 OVR (-1)

Hamidou Diallo: 76 OVR (+2)

Golden State Warriors:

Jordan Poole: 84 OVR (+1)

Kevon Looney: 78 OVR (+1)

Donte DiVincenzo: 75 OVR (+1)

Ty Jerome: 75 OVR (+1)

JaMychal Green: 75 OVR (+1)

Houston Rockets:

Alperen Sengun: 83 OVR (+2)

Kevin Porter Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)

Kenyon Martin Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)

Bruno Fernando: 75 OVR (+1)

Garrison Mathews: 72 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers:

Myles Turner: 84 OVR (+1)

Buddy Hield: 80 OVR (+1)

Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (+1)

Andrew Nembhard: 75 OVR (-1)

Aaron Nesmith: 75 OVR (+3)

Chris Duarte: 75 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Kawhi Leonard: 90 OVR (-1)

John Wall: 79 OVR (-2)

Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (+2)

Nicolas Batum: 75 OVR (+1)

Robert Covington: 74 OVR (-2)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Thomas Bryant: 80 OVR (+3)

Russell Westbrook: 80 OVR (+1)

Dennis Schröder: 78 OVR (+3)

Lonnie Walker IV: 77 OVR (-1)

Wenyen Gabriel: 75 OVR (+2)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Desmond Bane: 84 OVR (-2)

Steven Adams: 81 OVR (+1)

Tyus Jones: 80 OVR (+1)

Brandon Clarke: 77 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman: 76 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat:

Jimmy Butler: 91 OVR (-1)

Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (+1)

Tyler Herro: 85 OVR (+1)

Kyle Lowry: 79 OVR (-1)

Orlando Robinson: 72 OVR (+5)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Brook Lopez: 83 OVR (+1)

Bobby Portis Jr.: 83 OVR (+1)

Grayson Allen: 76 OVR (-2)

Jevon Carter: 75 OVR (-1)

Joe Ingles: 75 OVR (-1)

A.J. Green: 70 OVR (+3)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Rudy Gobert: 84 OVR (-1)

Naz Reid: 78 OVR (+1)

Kyle Anderson: 77 OVR (-1)

Nathan Knight: 73 OVR (+2)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Trey Murphy: 79 OVR (-1)

Naji Marshall: 77 OVR (+1)

Jose Alvarado: 77 OVR (-2)

Willy Hernangómez: 76 OVR (+2)

Dyson Daniels: 74 OVR (-1)

Devonte Graham: 74 OVR (-2)

New York Knicks:

Julius Randle: 87 OVR (+2)

Jalen Brunson: 86 OVR (+1)

Mitchell Robinson: 82 OVR (+1)

Quentin Grimes: 76 OVR (+3)

Derrick Rose: 76 OVR (-2)

Jericho Sims: 75 OVR (+1)

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 92 OVR (+1)

Josh Giddey: 83 OVR (+1)

Jalen Williams: 76 OVR (+1)

Kenrich Williams: 76 OVR (+1)

Mike Muscala: 76 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Joe: 76 OVR (+3)

Eugene Omoruyi: 73 OVR (+2)

Orlando Magic:

Franz Wagner: 84 OVR (+1)

Markelle Fultz: 80 OVR (+2)

Mohamed Bamba: 78 OVR (+1)

Moritz Wagner: 78 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers:

James Harden: 90 OVR (+1)

Shake Milton: 78 OVR (-1)

Georges Niang: 76 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns:

Chris Paul: 86 OVR (-1)

Deandre Ayton: 84 OVR (-1)

Landry Shamet: 75 OVR (+2)

Damion Lee: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Okogie: 75 OVR (+1)

Duane Washington Jr.: 74 OVR (+2)

Portland Trail Blazers:

Anfernee Simons: 83 OVR (-1)

San Antonio Spurs:

Tre Jones: 79 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 77 OVR (+1)

Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (+1)

Stanley Johnson: 74 OVR (+2)

Malaki Branham: 73 OVR (+1)

Jeremy Sochan: 73 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings:

Domantas Sabonis: 88 OVR (+1)

Terence Davis: 76 OVR (-2)

Trey Lyles: 75 OVR (+1)

Richaun Holmes: 75 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors:

Pascal Siakam: 88 OVR (-1)

Fred VanVleet: 83 OVR (-1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 81 OVR (+2)

Malachi Flynn: 73 OVR (-1)

Utah Jazz:

Lauri Markkanen: 86 OVR (+1)

Jordan Clarkson: 81 OVR (+1)

Mike Conley: 79 OVR (-2)

Kelly Olynyk: 78 OVR (-1)

Malik Beasley: 77 OVR (-1)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 75 OVR (+1)

Rudy Gay: 74 OVR (-1)

Washington Wizards:

Kristaps Porziņģis: 86 OVR (-1)

Rui Hachimura: 79 OVR (+3)

Daniel Gafford: 78 OVR (+1)

Corey Kispert: 74 OVR (-1)

Johnny Davis: 72 OVR (-2)