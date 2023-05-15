NBA 2K23 Gets New PS5 and Xbox Update Prior to Season 7

A new update for NBA 2K23 is rolling out this week across current-gen platforms which includes PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. With the NBA season winding down, we're nearing the point where 2K and developer Visual Concepts will begin to tease what's in store with next year's game, NBA 2K24. Prior to that eventual reveal, though, Season 7 of NBA 2K23 will begin later this week and has been preceded by the game's latest patch.

All in all, this new update for NBA 2K23 doesn't provide a vast number of overhauls to the mega-popular basketball game. Outside of laying the groundwork for Season 7, this patch also looks to fix a handful of bugs and other problems that have been found across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and MyNBA game modes. A handful of NBA players have also had their own likeness improved as well. For those on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch, this same update should also be rolling out soon enough prior to Season 7's start date on this Friday, May 19.

You can find the full patch notes for this new NBA 2K23 update attached down below.

GENERAL

Preparations for NBA 2K23 Season 7, launching on Friday, May 19th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST.

New WNBA uniform sponsor patches for the 2023 season have been added

The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:

- Paolo Banchero (dynamic hair update)

- Justin Holiday (dynamic hair update)

- Trendon Watford (dynamic hair update)

- Delon Wright (dynamic hair update)

MyCAREER/City

Continued improvements to performance and stability have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

Resolved an issue in REC and Pro-Am games that could cause an errant screen wipe to occur during gameplay

Addressed an issue where Blackout Bingo cards could have spots with no objectives

MyTEAM

Fixed a rare hang that could occur when two player cards from the same pack receive walkout reveals

MyNBA/THE W