NBA 2K18 Celebrates Russell Westbrook’s 100th Career Triple-Double

Last night in Oklahoma City Thunder’s 119-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks, Russell Westbrook became the fourth player in NBA history to record 100 career triple-doubles, after he finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Notably, Westbrook is currently the only active player in the NBA to hold such an accomplishment, as the three other players to do it, Jason Kidd (107), Magic Johnson (138), and Oscar Roberston (181), are all retired Hall of Famers. Meanwhile, the closest player currently in the league to Westbrook is none other than LeBron James, who has registered 69.

While speaking to ESPN, Westbrook had the following to say about the accomplishment.

“The group of guys that’s ahead are Hall of Famers,” Westbrook said. “I’m just happy to be a part of the crew with those guys.”

All of that said, 2K Games took no time to applaud Westbrook and his astonishing accomplishment, issuing the following Tweet from NBA 2K18‘s MyTEAM twitter account:

Another one… Congrats on 100 career triple doubles, @russwest44! Grab his Diamond Card on #NBA2K18 now. pic.twitter.com/JNn8HrvmsE — NBA 2K18 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) March 14, 2018

As you can see, in addition to the congratulatory tweet, the occasion is also being celebrated with a Diamond Card of Westbrook for the game’s popular MyTEAM mode, which is a mode that allows players to build their own team, consisting of former and current NBA players. In it, you have the ability to customize your team’s franchise and appearance, and compete against other players and AI.

As you would expect, fans and players of NBA 2K18 had mixed reactions to the tweet and its content.

*If you spend $500 you can grab his diamond card on #NBA2K18 now. — jon 🎒 (@jonjones1738) March 14, 2018

Nice!! I’m not complaining, just curious how he has Gold limitless range w/ 82 3-ball 🤔 — Misha ✌🏾+❤️ (@KryptoRebel) March 14, 2018

There isn’t any BUYABLE card that will bring me back from Fortnite. Give the community Duos, allow 3 card flips, with better overall cards in PackNPlay, and provide more Moments challenges/Historic Moments cards. Your leadership this year is trash. — Frank (@FABerryJr) March 14, 2018

NBA 2K18, the best-selling sports game and second best-selling game overall of 2017, is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.