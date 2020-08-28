NBA 2K21 Reveals New MyCareer Story

The launch of NBA 2K21 is just around the corner, and the beloved franchise is finally peeling back the curtain at the new story being told in this year's MyCareer mode. On Friday, 2K Games released the first trailer for this season's campaign, which is called The Long Shadow. Unlike past years, this new MyCareer story will be more grounded in reality, as your player will go through college to get to the NBA, rather than winning street tournaments or jumping around in the G-League.

This story follows a character called Junior, whose father was a beloved basketball player in his time. It's up to you to step out of your father's shadow and make a career of your own. After playing a couple of games in high school, you'll get a chance to choose a college to attend. You'll be able to pick from a total of 10 schools: UCLA, West Virginia, Syracuse, Oklahoma, Florida, Gonzaga, Texas Tech, Connecticut, Michigan, and Villanova.

The Long Shadow will feature performances from Jesse Williams, Michael K. Williams, Djimon Hounsou, Mireille Enos, Damian Lillard, and Zion Williamson.

"One of the biggest decisions we made for 2K21 was to bring back the college experience," said Ben Bishop, NBA 2K visual concepts developer. "We have 10 licensed colleges as part of the game and you get to choose which of those to attend, although the mode actually starts a little bit before that. You get to play a few games in high school to get your feet wet before deciding on where to continue on into college. In general, the narrative is another exciting go-round for us."

Bishop also noted that this MyCareer game will offer certain major choices that change the course of the story, depending on what you choose. One of these important decisions comes early on, when you have to decide which agent to hire.

"One of the things that I think it most exciting for us is that, one of the most important choices you do get to make is one of two agents to go with," Bishop continued. "Depending on which one you pick, it will have major differences on what happens to you in your career in the NBA."

