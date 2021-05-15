NBA 2K21 Gets a Free Weekend on Xbox

✖

If you have an Xbox and need a bit more basketball in your life this weekend, you can play NBA 2K21 for free for a limited time thanks to Xbox’s latest Free Play Days event. The recurring weekend event featured two free games this weekend with instead of the occasional three titles with the other game being TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 which is similarly free to play from now until May 16th at the end of the day.

As is the case with all of the Free Play Days weekends, owning an Xbox by itself isn’t enough to guarantee you’ll be able to play the free games. To make sure you can download each of them and try them out for the weekend, you’ll have to have either an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. That shouldn’t be a problem for most players, but if your subscriptions have lapsed, you won’t be able to play.

Free Play Days: Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play NBA 2K21 and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 for free this weekend. Details here: https://t.co/E7G6Vw9TOu — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) May 13, 2021

Of course, NBA 2K21 being included in the Free Play Days this time might not be as sweet a deal for some players as it could be for others. That’s because the game is included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, so if you’re subscribed to either tier of that, you’ve already got the NBA game as a playable possibility. The game’s still full price during the Free Play Days event and isn’t discounted like those games sometimes are, so if you want to get the game, you’ll still have to pay the $59.99 tag.

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2, on the other hand, is not included in Xbox Game Pass and is discounted right now, so if you’re looking for something new to play and perhaps buy, that’s your best bet. It’s available for $18 right now if you decide to pick it up during the Free Play Days weekend.

“Without a shadow of a doubt it is one of the most dangerous motorbike races in the world,” a preview of the game read. “In TT Isle of Man – Ride On the Edge 2, you prove your worth in different championships before setting out to conquer the Snaefell Mountain Course, a 60 km-long track with both winding and straight sections that will push your riding skills to the limit. TT 2 features 17 additional tracks, 18 different motorbikes including classic models, and the official riders.”

Both games are currently free to play on Xbox until May 16th.