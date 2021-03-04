Xbox Game Pass Adds Another Popular 2020 Game

✖

As of today, Xbox Game Pass has a popular new release for subscribers on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Xbox Game Pass is a two-tier subscription service. A basic Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $10 a month and is just Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is $15 a month, and for the extra $5 each month, subscribers are given an Xbox Live Gold subscription and get access to the EA Play library. As a result, many new games added to the larger Xbox Game Pass library aren't always available for basic subscribers, but thankfully today's new game isn't locked behind a subscription to Ultimate.

Starting today, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can enjoy NBA 2K21, one of 2020's best-selling games and one that only released six months ago. That said, while the game is now available for all subscribers, it's unclear how long it will be around. Microsoft doesn't divulge this information, and because this isn't an Xbox Game Studios release, it means it won't be a permanent addition.

As for the game itself, it debuted last September, and while it was divisive amongst critics, it sold very, very well, just like every NBA 2K game.

"Unlike the Madden franchise, which has long been content to churn out virtually the same game every year, the NBA 2K series likes taking chances," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Each new iteration of the game tries to find ways to improve player experience, whether that be through the MyCareer story, MyTeam, or the gameplay itself. With NBA 2K21, the franchise made one of its worst and most frustrating changes in its history, albeit with good intentions. The development team decided to overhaul the shooting mechanics for this new game, hoping to make a more precise experience for players, but it turned out to be a recipe for disaster."

While it's unclear how long NBA 2K21 has been added for, what we do know is that as long as it's in the library, it will be available to purchase with a 20 percent discount, for subscribers at least.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Android, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.