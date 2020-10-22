NBA 2K21 Reveals New Player Ratings Ahead of Next-Gen Update

By Tyler Fischer

2K Games and Visual Concepts have begun to preview the big player ratings overhaul coming to NBA 2K21 on November 10 alongside the next-gen versions of the game. When the latest installment in the series hits PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, it will do so alongside a big update to the player ratings that will see the rating of most players change. For now, the aforementioned pair haven't revealed all of the rating changes, but they have begun to preview the changes being made to the ratings of the NBA's biggest stars.

Just like before the update, after the update LeBron James will remain the highest-rated player in the league at a 98 rating, followed closely by the two-time MVP, Giannis, who will be a 97 rating. Meanwhile, as you can see, players who performed well in the playoffs are getting the most notable bumps, including the likes of Jimmy Butler, who lead the Miami Heat to the finals where they ultimately came up short against LeBron and the Lakers.

Below, you can check out every rating revealed so far, courtesy of the game's official Twitter account:

NBA 2K21 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

