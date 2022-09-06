NBA 2K23 Reveals First Ratings Ahead of 2K Day

NBA 2K23 revealed their first rantings as the game inches closer to release. 2K Day is quickly approaching and fans are getting antsy to see what their favorite players are ranked. Ronnie2K, as always, tried to oblige the players by revealing some of the new ratings ahead of the big day. By asking NBA players to inquire about how they stack up, a lot of numbers are being tossed out there. Also of not for longtime fans is the fact that some other ratings are out in the wild due to the community day that took place in California not too long ago. (The Paul George debates are raging on social media.) Check out some of those first numbers down below.

"We value community feedback when deciding how to bring each version of NBA 2K to life, and this year's gameplay enhancements reflect many of the changes our community was calling for the most," NBA 2K23 gameplay director Mike Wang said in a previous statement. "From focusing on how players can attack the basket, to more realistic on-ball defense and a new tiered badge system, all the features we've brought to life in the game this year will create a more authentic gameplay experience that is enjoyable for everyone."

