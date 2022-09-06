NBA 2K23 Reveals First Ratings Ahead of 2K Day
NBA 2K23 revealed their first rantings as the game inches closer to release. 2K Day is quickly approaching and fans are getting antsy to see what their favorite players are ranked. Ronnie2K, as always, tried to oblige the players by revealing some of the new ratings ahead of the big day. By asking NBA players to inquire about how they stack up, a lot of numbers are being tossed out there. Also of not for longtime fans is the fact that some other ratings are out in the wild due to the community day that took place in California not too long ago. (The Paul George debates are raging on social media.) Check out some of those first numbers down below.
"We value community feedback when deciding how to bring each version of NBA 2K to life, and this year's gameplay enhancements reflect many of the changes our community was calling for the most," NBA 2K23 gameplay director Mike Wang said in a previous statement. "From focusing on how players can attack the basket, to more realistic on-ball defense and a new tiered badge system, all the features we've brought to life in the game this year will create a more authentic gameplay experience that is enjoyable for everyone."
.@DeMar_DeRozan 8️⃣9️⃣ OVR. 👀 (via @NBA2K) pic.twitter.com/72OboOZRSu— SLAM Gaming (@SLAMftw) September 6, 2022
What other ratings are you trying to see? Let us know down in the comments!
Valley Boys represented
Our Cover Athlete @DevinBook is a 91 OVR in 2K23 😤
Reply with your thoughts using #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/cQPEFuDi0N— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022
Easy Money Sniper
.@KDTrey5 is a 96 in 2K23 😤
Agree or nah? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/pN50jJ2rzp— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022
King James
👑 In year 20 👑@KingJames is a 96 in 2K23 #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/3FHjKZE4Jj— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022
Celtics superstar coming up in the rankings
☘️ @jaytatum0 is a 93 in 2K23 #2KRatings
RT if you agree— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022
Reply if you don't pic.twitter.com/bIEwlAPrLg
Fear the Deer
Giannis is the #️⃣1 rated player in #NBA2K23 at a 97 OVR 🦌#2KRatings pic.twitter.com/yxANVGIzS3— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022
Luka is here
𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐄 rating for Luka Magic 🪄 @luka7doncic // #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/UncqOkbG1n— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) September 6, 2022
Another Ja Jam
🗣️ @JaMorant is a 93 in #NBA2K23#2KRatings pic.twitter.com/KYaKZ9cIcC— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022
ZION!
87 OVR for @Zionwilliamson
Agree or nah? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/FZW0CAAODu— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022
Best of the Best
The Top Overall Players in 2K23 ⭐
Giannis is #1 🦌
Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/IaMYLsopnd— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022
Chef Curry
The Top 3PT Shooters in 2K23 🔋
Steph at a 99 😴 #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/3N9T5QE9Si— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022