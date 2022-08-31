NBA 2K23 Teases Final Cover Reveal

2K Sports has teased that it will have one more cover to reveal for NBA 2K23 prior to its release in the coming week. In a general sense, NBA 2K23 already has a staggering number of covers this year. Not only is Michael Jordan returning to the box art with the Jordan Edition of the game, but Devin Booker is serving as the cover athlete for the Standard Editions. To go along with this, WNBA stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are also getting their own Special Edition cover for NBA 2K23 as well. Despite having so many cover stars already, it looks like 2K Sports is sitting on one more surprise for fans as well.

Teased via the official NBA 2K Twitter account today, 2K Sports stated that it still has one final cover to unveil for 2K23. Much like past teases we've seen, 2K Sports shared a video that gave fans a broad look at what the cover will look like without revealing the athlete in question that will likely don it. Although it wasn't said when this cover will formally be shown off, it seems likely that an announcement will be transpiring within the coming day.

We got one more #NBA2K23 cover to unveil...👀



Who do you think is on it? pic.twitter.com/IHyqeT5MOJ — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 31, 2022

One popular fan theory is that 2K could be looking to honor Bill Russell on this final cover for NBA 2K23. Russell, who happened to pass away last month, is widely considered one of the greatest players in the history of professional basketball. Not only did he win a staggering 11 championships in his time with the Boston Celtics, but he was also a five-time NBA MVP. Although it might seem like short notice for Russell to get his own cover with NBA 2K23 considering that he only died a month ago, it would be a nice way to celebrate the legendary big man's legacy on and off the basketball court.

As mentioned, NBA 2K23 is set to release next week on September 9th and will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Who do you think might appear on this final cover for NBA 2K23? And would you be a fan of Russell gracing the box art? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.