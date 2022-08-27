NBA 2K23 Makes Big Upgrades To MyTEAM Mode





NBA 2K23 MyTEAM mode is getting some big upgrades versus last year. The developers teased the fans on social media earlier this week with promises that contracts used to play individual games would be gone from the mode. 2K games have followed through with that development and more. In their latest release about MyTEAM, the company explains that they are implementing a new Triple Threat Online: Co-Op game mode that allows players to move through the ranks with their friends and play online in 3 v 3 action. Other inclusions highlighted are a Clutch Time single player mode and Eras being integrated into MyTEAM after the fervor surrounding those reveals in the larger game. More cards are coming for that Trophy Case as well. Check out the video down below for everything headed for 2K23.

"Getting started with what is likely the most requested change, ever, in MyTEAM. Yes! Contracts have been removed from MyTEAM! Permanent player cards are now yours to use as you please throughout MyTEAM without needing to fill up their contracts," 2K began. "Nothing has replaced contracts, they are simply gone. With contracts removed, you will now be able to restart most Single Player games in MyTEAM. Domination, all Challenge games, and even Triple Threat will now have an option to quickly restart the game if things aren't going your way on the court."

Play how YOU want in #NBA2K23 MyTEAM🔥



🔸No more contracts

🔸Triple Threat Online: Co-Op

🔸Unlimited Leaderboards & Prestige

🔸Clutch Time Single Player

🔸Eras in MyTEAM

🔸Trophy Case Collections & more



Learn more: https://t.co/HjxHxcdMPR

Pre-order: https://t.co/htcU66j6d3 pic.twitter.com/zQmzZrGuHX — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) August 25, 2022

"With the goal of allowing our community to play MyTEAM their own way, we are very excited to announce a new first for MyTEAM," they added. "Introducing, Triple Threat Online: Co-Op! For the first time in MyTEAM, you will be able to team up with your friends to play on The Rooftop in Triple Threat games to 21. The beauty of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op isn't just the gorgeous, redesigned court, but how you can play Co-Op in any configuration you want."

"We value community feedback when deciding how to bring each version of NBA 2K to life, and this year's gameplay enhancements reflect many of the changes our community was calling for the most," NBA 2K23 gameplay director Mike Wang said in a previous statement. "From focusing on how players can attack the basket, to more realistic on-ball defense and a new tiered badge system, all the features we've brought to life in the game this year will create a more authentic gameplay experience that is enjoyable for everyone."

Are you excited about these NBA 2K23 additions? Let us know down in the comments!