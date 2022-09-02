NBA 2K23 Reveals GOAT Boat, New Neighborhood





NBA 2K23 is off to sea with the GOAT Boat on current generation consoles. The Neighborhood has become a staple for a lot of players over the years. 2K23 is pulling out all the stops this time. With the Legend Edition and Eras being such a focus this year, there's been a marked move toward luxury. What could possibly be more luxurious than having the park games take place on a cruise liner. There are more courts, some new features to lessen wait times and tons more waiting on the waves. Here's how 2K is explaining the upgrades.

"All aboard! NBA 2K23 is ready to set sail on Current Gen consoles, and you don't want to miss your chance to stay on this year's luxury cruise liner. Last year, NBA 2K22 introduced an all-new Neighborhood, taking place on the Cancha Del Mar. The vessel sailed through uncharted waters, taking you and fellow hoopers on scenic excursions and hosting whale-sized events. The Neighborhood will once again call a luxury liner home in NBA 2K23, but the Cancha Del Mar has been replaced by The G.O.A.T. Boat."

"Coming to a dock near you on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, The G.O.A.T. Boat is about to make its maiden voyage. This year, we've made a handful of enhancements to the Neighborhood by increasing the number of total courts, implementing no-wait gameplay options, and more. Below, we've detailed these refinements and can't wait for you to experience them for yourself!"

Legend Edition superstar J Cole was revealed yesterday. Fans were amped to see him involved. "NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture," J. Cole explained. "It's been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year's game, but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the Dreamer brand into NBA 2K. There's also more to come, so watch out for all things Dreamville and Dreamer brand drops during Seasons and for Bas and Elite in this year's MyCareer story."

Here's how 2K describes the game: "Become the MVP of the league with NBA 2K23 Championship Edition on PS5! Play as some of the biggest names in the NBA or write your own legacy in MyCAREER. Redefine the game as you put together your dream team in MyTEAM and develop your skills on the court with authentic gameplay in this iconic basketball video game. Make your name in The City, the most expansive online basketball world yet (for PS5™), or embark on a swashbuckling basketball journey (for PS4™) aboard the cruise ship. No matter the journey, be ready to call next alongside the best ballers in the biggest basketball community."

Will you be playing on the GOAT Boat? Let us know down in the comments!