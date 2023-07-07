NBA 2K24 Adds Mamba Moments, Crossplay On Next-Gen

Yesterday, 2K Sports revealed the first few covers of NBA 2K24, both of which feature Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Today, the team dropped the 25th Anniversary cover, but the big news has to do with some of the new modes and features coming to 2K. As part of having Kobe Bryant on the cover, NBA 2K24 is introducing something it's calling Mamba Moments, as well as finally introducing crossplay on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Just those two additions are enough to get most fans excited, but the reveals don't end there.

As mentioned above, NBA 2K24 is adding a new mode called Mamba Moments. Anyone who played 2K23 will be familiar with the concept because it's essentially a new version of the Jordan Challenge. While we didn't get the exact specifics, players will play through key moments of Kobe's career, earning rewards along the way. The team is also using this mode to showcase a new tech it's called ProPlay. They didn't get into specifics, but the devs did say it's "a groundbreaking new technology that directly translates NBA footage into gameplay and delivers animations and movements via on-court NBA action for a generational leap in authenticity on PS5 and Xbox [Series] X/S." We'll learn more about exactly what this mode is later this summer.

Even if that doesn't turn out to be game-changing as 2K is claiming, the addition of crossplay will make PS5 and Xbox Series X players very happy. Unfortunately, it's not coming to other platforms at this time, but that could potentially come at a later date. 2K isn't saying anything on the topic today, so you shouldn't get your hopes up, but it does seem possible if the demand is there. Alongside the new features, 2K also announced both the 25th Anniversary Edition and the WNBA Edition. The WNBA Edition seems to be the same as the Kobe Edition but is a Gamestop exclusive in the U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile, the 25th Anniversary Edition includes several bonuses, including a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

NBA 2K24 will launch on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms on September 8. Over the next few months, we should start to hear much more about the different modes and features, as well as any new gameplay changes. While you wait, make sure to hop into NBA 2K23 and finish the 2K24 challenges that'll give you free rewards when the new game launches.