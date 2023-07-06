NBA 2K24 Special Edition Cover Athlete Revealed

NBA 2K24's pre-release cycle has finally begun. While the game won't be in our hands until sometime later this year, 2K Sports has officially revealed the cover athlete for the special edition of NBA 2K24. Fans can pick up two different special editions, both of which feature the Los Angeles Lakers all-time great Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba is no stranger to the cover. He was featured on 2K21 after his untimely death and also made appearances on 2K10 and 2K17. The only player with more 2K covers is Allen Iverson, who appeared on the first five 2K games, while Michael Jordan ties Kobe at four covers.

The Kobe cover has been rumored for a few weeks now, so it's good to see 2K Sports confirm the news. It's important to remember that these are the special edition covers. The standard edition cover will be coming later. We're not yet sure what's included in either the Kobe Bryant or Black Mamba edition, but that will also likely be announced relatively soon. Last year's Michael Jordan Edition included extras for the MyTeam and MyCareer modes, Virtual Currency to spend, and a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

That said, all of that is purely speculation at this point. 2K will likely announce the full selection of pre-order and special edition bonuses when they reveal the cover athlete for the standard edition. It'll be interesting to see who they pick considering this is the 25th anniversary of the first NBA 2K game. If they're able to talk Allen Iverson into coming back, he could certainly be a fun inclusion. Otherwise, 2K Sports might want to capitalize on some of the hype around San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, though it could be a little early for that.

Regardless of who they pick, the thing that really matters is when they start to show off gameplay and what's going to change with the different modes. You like shouldn't expect to hear about that for a bit though, as 2K didn't roll out the first trailer for 2K23 until late July. When NBA 2K24 does release, it'll be on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.